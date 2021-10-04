Xbox Cloud Gaming drops to Japan, Australia, Brazil, Mexico

Microsoft Corp. this month launched Xbox Cloud Gaming in Japan, Australia, Brazil, and Mexico.

More than 100 Xbox Game Pass titles are cloud-enabled for Windows PCs, Android, and Apple devices.

Game Pass titles to be released this fall include Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5 and Back 4 Blood.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate includes access to more than 100 games for console, PC and Android mobile devices, Xbox Game Studios titles the same day as release, member discounts and deals, Xbox Cloud Gaming, and Xbox Live Gold at $14.99 per month.