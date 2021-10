Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. this month released Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin Trial Version 2 for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5.

Trial Version 2 includes the new area Refrin Wetlands, rebalanced combat, new difficulty settings, graphical updates, AI improvements, and a total of 14 jobs.

Developed by Team Ninja, Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin is a third-person melee action title in which three warriors of light must defeat Chaos.

It will be sold Mar. 18, 2022.