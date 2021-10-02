Xbox Tokyo Game Show Sale to conclude

Microsoft Corp. this week will conclude the Tokyo Game Show Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 80 percent.

Discounted titles include Balan Wonderworld, Monster Hunter: World, Valkyria Chronicles 4, Super Bomberman R, Resident Evil 3, Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown, Bright Memory, Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle, Castlevania Anniversary Collection, Contra Anniversary, Dead Rising Triple Bundle Pack, Resident Evil 6, Romancing SaGa 3, Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition, and The Yakuza Remastered Collection.

The sale ends Oct. 4.