Nintendo Co., Ltd. this month will conclude the Blockbuster Sale for the Nintendo Switch at the Nintendo eShop division.

The sale discounts select digital games, software bundles and DLC by up to 60 percent.

Discounted titles include Monster Hunter Rise, Puyo Puyo Tetris 2, Ori and the Will of the Wisps, Hades, Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate, Valkyria Chronicles 4, Persona 5 Strikers, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2, and BioShock: The Collection.

The sale ends Oct. 3.