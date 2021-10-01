Halo Infinite Multiplayer Flight Test Oct. 1 to 3 deploys

Microsoft Corp. this week deployed the Halo Infinite Multiplayer Flight Test for Oct. 1 to Oct. 3.

The Halo Infinite Multiplayer Flight Test will be held Oct. 1 to 3 from 10AM to 2PM and 5PM to 9PM PST.

Maps include Bazaar, Live Wire, Recharge and Behemoth.

The tech preview will test backend systems and online infrastructure.

Halo Infinite is a first-person shooter developed by 343 Industries and SkyBox Labs.

The title will include the Master Chief in a battle against a ruthless foe.

The multiplayer component support 120 frames-per-second graphics fidelity.

It will be released Dec. 8.