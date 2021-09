Microsoft Corp. this week said Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.’s Marvel’s Avengers will drop to Xbox Game Pass for Console, PC, and Cloud Sept. 30.

The release will include all previously released free content and access to the War for Wakanda expansion.

Marvel’s Avengers is a third-person action adventure title to include single-player and co-op functionality for up to four users.

The final game includes skill unlocks and character customization.