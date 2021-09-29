PSN PS5, PS4 PS Plus Double Discounts Sale to conclude

September 29, 2021

Sony Corp. this week is holding the PS Plus Double Discounts Sale for the PlayStation 5 and the PlayStation 4 at the PlayStation Network division.

The PS Plus Double Discounts Sale discounts select digital titles by up to 37 percent and up to 74 percent off for PS Plus members.

Discounted titles include Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs: Legion, Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition, Immortals Fenyx Rising, Persona 5 Strikers, DIRT 5, Puyo Puyo Tetris 2, SNK 40th Anniversary Collection, Ys IX: Monstrum Nox, and Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown.

The sale ends Sept. 29.


