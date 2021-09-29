Lost Judgment No. 4 at UK retail

GfK Chart-Track this week said Sega Corp.’s Lost Judgment to Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One ranked as a top software title in the latest retail data from the UK.

For the week ending Sept. 25, Lost Judgment ranked as the No. 4 best-selling title in the All Formats Chart.

Developed by Ryu Ga Gotoku, Lost Judgment is the sequel to the third-person action investigation title Judgment.

In the title, detective Takayuki Yakami is joined by partner Masaharu Kaito to investigate a crime and decide whether to defend the law or exact justice.

The final game includes Harness Crane, Tiger, and Snake style combat options, new gadgets, and virtual Tokyo and Yokohama settings.