Dolby Vision deploys to Xbox Series X|S

Written by:

September 29, 2021

Microsoft Corp. this week announced Dolby Vision support for the Xbox Series X|S.

The Xbox Series X|S are the first game consoles to support gaming in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

Dolby Vision is said to improve brightness, color, contrast, and detail.

Consumers with Dolby Vision-enabled TV sets playing Optimized for Xbox Series X|S titles can benefit from the enhancement. In addition, Dolby Vision is compatible with next-generation features including DirectX, raytracing, automatic low-latency mode and Variable Refresh Rate.


