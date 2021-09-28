Xbox Game Pass drops Lemnis Gate

September 28, 2021

Microsoft Corp. this week released Lemnis Gate to Xbox Game Pass for Console and PC.

Lemnis Gate is a turn-based combat FPS title that takes place in a time loop.

The final game includes 1v1 and 2v2 matches offline and online.


