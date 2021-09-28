Xbox Game Pass drops Lemnis Gate

NOW LOADING…VIDEO GAMES AND TECHNOLOGY NEWS
September 28, 2021
Microsoft Corp. this week released Lemnis Gate to Xbox Game Pass for Console and PC.
Lemnis Gate is a turn-based combat FPS title that takes place in a time loop.
The final game includes 1v1 and 2v2 matches offline and online.
