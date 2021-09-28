Death Stranding Director’s Cut PS5 No. 11 at UK retail

GfK Chart-Track this week said Kojima Productions’ Death Stranding Director’s Cut for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5 ranked as a top-selling title in the latest retail data from the UK.

For the week ending Sept. 25, Death Stranding Director’s Cut ranked as the No. 11 best-selling title in the All Formats Chart.

Death Stranding Director’s Cut includes more character actions, a competitive ranking system, new missions, new enemy types, new locations, and extra missions and mini-games.

Developed by Kojima Productions, Death Stranding is an action survival game in which Sam Bridges must brave a world transformed by the mysterious Death Stranding.

The final game includes Norman Reedus, Mads Mikkelsen, Léa Seydoux and Lindsay Wagner.