Amazon to deploy Astro robot, Echo Show 15, Blink Video Doorbell

Amazon.com Inc. this week announced new consumer electronics products to be sold this year.

Astro is a home robot monitor that includes a built-in display, wheels, and navigation technology. It can be controlled remotely from an app and can send alerts when it detects an unrecognized person or certain sounds. It will be sold at $999 by invitation this year to select Amazon customers.

The Echo Show 15 is a 15.6-inch smart display hub for family organization, recipes, and photos. It will be sold at $249.99.

Amazon Glow is an interactive projector and video calling device that can project interactive games between two users. It will be sold at $249.99 by invitation this year to select Amazon customers.

The Blink Video Doorbell is a two-way audio, HD video doorbell that can installed with or without wires. It will be sold at $49.99 Oct. 21.

Other new devices include the Halo View fitness tracker, Amazon Smart Thermostat, Amazon Fire TV Omni Series, and the Ring Alarm Pro home security system.