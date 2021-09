Microsoft Corp. this week will conclude the Xbox Game Studios Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles at up to 75 percent off.

Discounted titles include Forza Horizon 4, Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Gears 5, Gears Tactics, Halo 3: ODST, Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition, Quantum Break, Ryse: Legendary Edition, Sunset Overdrive, Wasteland Remastered, and Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection.

The sale ends Sept. 27.