Scarlet Nexus No. 20 PS5 PSN download

Sony Corp. this week said Bandai Namco Games America Inc.’s Scarlet Nexus for the PlayStation 5 ranked as a top download title in Aug. at the PlayStation Network division.

For the month, Scarlet Nexus ranked as the No. 20 PS5 PSN download title.

Developed by Bandai Namco Studios, Scarlet Nexus is a new RPG franchise from members of the Tales of series.

In the title, users can utilize psycho-kinesis to manipulate objects and attack enemies.

The final game includes a streamlined combat system and fast-paced action.