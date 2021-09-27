PSN PS5, PS4 Games Under $20 Sale to conclude

Sony Corp. this week will conclude the Games Under $20 for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 at the PlayStation Network division.

The sale discounts select PS5, PS4 titles to under $20.

Discounted titles include Disgaea 5: Alliance of Vengeance, Saints Row: The Third Remastered, Resident Evil Triple Pack, Human: Fall Flat, Metro Exodus, Wreckfest, Metal Slug Anthology, Aragami: Shadow Edition, The King of Fighters Collection: The Orochi Saga, Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle, The Alliance Alive HD Remastered, and Worms Rumble.

The sale concludes Sept. 29.