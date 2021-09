Microsoft Corp. this week will conclude the Optimized for Next Gen Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

The sale discounts titles at up to 70 percent off.

Discounted titles include MLB The Show 21, Outriders, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Immortals Fenyx Rising, Watch Dogs: Legion, Gears 5, MotoGP 21, and Puyo Puyo Tetris 2.

The sale ends Sept. 27.