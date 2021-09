Sony Corp. this week is holding the Big in Japan Sale for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 at the PlayStation Network division.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 70 percent.

Discounted titles include Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, Scarlet Nexus, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Persona 5 Strikers, Legend of Mana, The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV, Everybody’s Golf, Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown, Ys: Memories of Celceta, and Balan Wonderworld.

The sale ends Oct. 6.