PS5 No. 2; Tales of Arise No. 11 in Japan

Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5 ranked as the No. 2 top-selling video game hardware in the latest retail data from Japan.

Famitsu this week said the PS5 sold 16,084 units to rank as the No. 2 hardware between Sept. 13 to Sept. 19.

For the week, the PS5 sold 13,289 units and the PS5 Digital Edition sold 2,795 units.

It sold 16,975 units the week prior.

The Tales of Arise PS5 SKU sold 6,431 units to rank at No. 11 for the week.

Sony sold 2.5 million PlayStation 5 units in Q1. It has sold 10.1 million units to date.

The Game and Network Services division, which includes the PlayStation business, recorded Q1 revenue of $5.62 billion. It held an operating profit of $760 million for the quarter.

PS5/PS4 software sales totaled to 63.6 million units in Q4.

PS Plus members totaled 46.3 million.