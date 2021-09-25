PS4 No. 4; Tales of Arise defends No. 1 in Japan

September 25, 2021

Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4 ranked as the No. 4 hardware in Japan in the latest data from the region.

Famitsu this week reported the PS4 sold 747 units between Sept. 13 and Sept. 19 to rank at No. 4 in overall hardware sales.

It sold 1,763 units to rank at No. 4 the week prior.

Tales of Arise sold 33,128 units to rank at No. 1 for the week.

Sony in Q1 sold 500,000 PS4 units. It has sold 116.4 million units to date.

The Game and Network Services division, which includes the PlayStation business, recorded Q1 revenue of $5.62 billion. It held an operating profit of $760 million for the quarter.

PS5/PS4 software sales totaled to 63.6 million units in Q4.

PS Plus members totaled 46.3 million.


