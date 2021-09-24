Ghosts of Tsushima Director’s Cut PS5 No. 2 PSN download

Sony Corp. this week said Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut for the PlayStation 5 ranked as a top download title at the PlayStation Network division in Aug.

For the month, Ghosts of Tsushima Director’s Cut ranked as the No. 2 PS5 PSN download title.

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut includes the original game, all DLC, and a brand new adventure in which Jin travels to Iki. The new island includes new mini-games, new techniques, and new enemy types.

The final game supports 4K/targeted 60FPS graphics, haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, 3D audio for PS5, and save transfers from PS4 to PS5.