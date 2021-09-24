Apple deploys iPhone 13 to retail

Apple Inc. this week released the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro to global retail.

The iPhone 13 includes a reengineered True Depth Camera that is 20 percent smaller to offer added screen real estate. The display itself is 23 percent brighter at 800 to 1200 nits.

It is powered by the A15 Bionic. The 5nm chip includes a 6-core CPU with 2 high-performance cores and 4 high-efficiency cores, a 4-core GPU, and 16-core Neural Engine.

The camera setup includes two 12MP lenses with the 12MP Wide camera offering a f/1.6 aperture. New features include sensor-shift OIS and Cinematic Mode to automatically adjust focus from the foreground to background object.

Bigger batteries offer battery life at 2.5 hours longer for iPhone 13 and 1.5 hours longer for iPhone 13 mini compared to the prior model.

The iPhone 13 128GB SKU sells at $799 and the iPhone 13 mini 128GB SKU sells at $699.

iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max models include a 1000 nits display, ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate, all-new Wide, Telephoto, and Ultra Wide lenses, Macro Photography for 2cm distance magnification, Night Mode for all cameras, ProRes video, and 1.5 to 2.5 hours longer battery compared to iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max, respectively.

The iPhone 13 Pro 128GB SKU sells at $999 and the iPhone 13 Pro 128GB sells at $1099.