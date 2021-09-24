Aliens: Fireteam Elite PS5 No. 4 PSN download

Sony Corp. this week said Cold Iron Studios’ Aliens: Fireteam Elite for the PlayStation 5 ranked as a top download title at the PlayStation Network in Aug.

For the month, Aliens: Fireteam Elite ranked as the No. 4 PS5 PSN download title.

Aliens: Fireteam Elite is a third-person, three player co-op survival shooter based on the film Aliens.

The title takes place 23 years after the original Alien trilogy aboard ther USS Endeavor.

The final game contains 20 enemy types including 11 different Xenomorphs. In addition, it will include five classes – Gunner, Demolisher, Technician, Doc and Recon.

It sells at $39.99.