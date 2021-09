GfK Chart-Track this week said Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s WarioWare: Get It Together! ranked as a top-selling software title in the latest retail data from the UK.

For the week ending Sept. 18, WarioWare: Get It Together! ranked as the No. 8 best-selling software in the All Formats Chart.

WarioWare: Get It Together! includes 200 microgames, Story mode, Variety Pack and Wario Cup modes.

It sells at $49.99.