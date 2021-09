Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. this week released Actraiser Renaissance to Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4, Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch and the PC.

Actraiser Renaissance is a remaster of the classic 1990 Super Nintendo Entertainment System title that includes 2D side-scrolling action and Realm Management segments.

The final game includes revamped graphics and a re-arranged soundtrack by Yuzo Koshiro.

It sells at $29.99.