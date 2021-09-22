Gran Turismo 7 PS5, PS4 retail SKUs detailed

Sony Corp. this week detailed the retail SKUs for Gran Turismo 7 for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

The Launch Edition will include the digital game, Toyota Castrol TOM’S Supra, Mazda RX-VISION GT3 Concept (Stealth), Porsche 917K Living Legend, and 100,000 in-game Credit (CR). The PS5 SKU will be sold at $69.99 and the PS4 SKU will be sold at $59.99.

The 25th Anniversary Edition will include the PS5 Game Disc and Voucher for PS4 Game, In-Game Credits – 1,100,000 CR, Toyota GR Yaris with country specific Livery, 30 Manufacturer Partner Avatars, The Music of Gran Turismo Official Soundtrack, Toyota Castrol TOM’S Supra, Mazda RX-VISION GT3 Concept (Stealth), and Porsche 917K Living Legend. It will be sold at $89.99.

Finally, the 25h Anniversary Digital Deluxe Edition will include Dual PS4 + PS5 Entitlement, In-Game Credits – 1,600,000 CR, Toyota GR Yaris with country specific Livery, 30 Manufacturer Partner Avatars, The Music of Gran Turismo Official Soundtrack, Toyota Castrol TOM’S Supra, Mazda RX-VISION GT3 Concept (Stealth), and Porsche 917K Living Legend. It will be sold at $89.99.

Gran Turismo 7 will support ray-tracing, 4K resolution, HDR, and a targeted 60 frame-per-second graphics fidelity.

In addition, the title will include fast loading between race events, lobbies, and friend invites.

Finally, adaptive triggers will relay brake pedal weight sensitivity, while haptic feedback will relay road surface variations.

Gran Turismo 7 will include classic vehicles and tracks, the GT Simulation Mode, haptic feedback support, and 3D audio support.

The final game will require internet connectivity for most functionality.