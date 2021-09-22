Deathloop PS5 No. 1 at UK retail

GfK Chart-Track this week said Bethesda Softworks’ Deathloop for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5 ranked as the top-selling software title in the latest retail data from the UK.

For the week ending Sept. 18, Deathloop ranked as the No. 1 best-selling software in the All Formats Chart.

Developed by Arkane Studios, Deathloop is a first-person action title in which users can sneak or shoot their way through imprisonment in a time loop.

Each new loop offers new clues and hints to take out targets before the day resets.

The final game includes a retro-future, 60’s inspired environment.

It sells at $59.99.