Best Buy to restock PS5, Xbox Series X 9/23

Best Buy Co. Inc. this week will restock Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5 and Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X at brick and mortar retail locations Sept. 23.

The retailer disclaims that it will sell the PS5, PS5 Digital Edition, and Xbox Series X in limited quantities at select stores nationwide.

Employees will hand out tickets to customers at 7:30AM local time and consoles are limited to one per customer.

The PS5 includes an eight-core AMD Ryzen CPU based on the 7nm AMD Zen 2 architecture at 3.5Ghz variable frequency. The custom Radeon GPU will include 36 compute units at 2.23Ghz for 10.28 TFLOPs capability, 8K graphics support, and ray-tracing.

The hardware includes 16GB GDDR6 RAM. Memory bandwidth totals 448GB per second.

For storage, a new 825GB solid-state drive is included to decrease load times and increase the amount of data pushed to render graphics. An NVMe SSD slot allows for additional storage.

Finally, the console is backwards compatible to the PS4 and the PlayStation VR headset.

The PS5 is sold at $499.99 and the PS5 Digital Edition is sold at $399.99.