World War Z: Aftermath drops to PS4, Xbox One, PC

Saber Interactive this week released World War Z: Aftermath for the PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox One, and the PC.

World War Z: Aftermath is a third-person co-op shooter based on the Paramount Pictures film.

The title includes all-new story episodes in Rome, Vatican City, and the Kamchatka peninsula. In addition, the title includes eight classes – Gunslinger, Hellraiser, Slasher, Medic, Fixer, Exterminator, Dronemaster and Vanguard.

Horde Mode XL is exclusive to the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

The final game includes a new First-Person Mode option, new melee options, and is backward compatible for the PS5 and Xbox Series X at 4K and 60FPS.

It sells at $39.99.