The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD No. 7 in Aug. 2021 sales

NPD Group Inc. this month said Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD for the Nintendo Switch ranked as the best-selling software title in the latest retail data from the UK.

For Aug. 2021, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD ranked as the No. 7 best-selling software based on dollar sales.

It ranked at No. 1 the month prior.

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD includes motion controls, button-only controls, and updated graphics.

Button-only controls allow the user to perform sword strikes with the right analog stick.