Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week will conclude the Summer Sunset Sale at the Nintendo eShop.

The sale discounts select digital titles for the Nintendo Switch.

Discounted titles include Dragon Ball FighterZ, GOD EATER 3, Katamari Damacy REROLL, MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE 2, Ni no Kuni: Wratch of the White Witch, Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition, Mr. DRILLER DrillLand, and Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun!

The sale is valid through Sept. 23.