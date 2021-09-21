Diablo II: Resurrected to trek PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, PC this week

Blizzard Entertainment Inc. this week will release Diablo II: Resurrected for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch and the PC.

Diablo II: Resurrected will include 4K remastered graphics, classic gameplay, and cross-progression.

In addition, it will include co-op support for up to eight users.

The final game will include revamped ladder seasons, a redesigned user interface and an expanded stash.

It will be sold Sept. 23.