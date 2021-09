Microsoft Corp. this week is holding the THQ Nordic 10th Anniversary Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles by up 80 percent.

Discounted titles include Biomutant, Wreckfest Complete Edition, Desperados III, Darksiders Genesis, Fade to Silence, This is the Police, Rebel Cops, and The Raven Remastered.

The sale ends Sept. 27.