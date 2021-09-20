PSN PS5, PS4 Add-on Deals Sale to conclude

Sony Corp. this week will conclude the Add-on Deals Sale for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 at the PlayStation Network division.

The sale discounts DLC and virtual currency by up to 50 percent.

Discounted items include the Fortnite – Shadows Rising Pack, Brawlhalla Collector’s Pack, Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Pass, Dead by Daylight: Silent Hill Chapter, Tekken 7 – Season Pass 4, Hitman 3 – Deluxe Pack, The Division 2 – Warlords of New York – Expansion, Persona 5 Royal Battle Bundle, Resident Evil 2 Extra DLC Pack, and The King of Fighters XIV: 4 Character Bundle Pack.

The sale ends Sept. 22.