Death Stranding Director’s Cut to trek PS5 this week

Kojima Productions this week will release Death Stranding Director’s Cut to Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5.

The title will include more character actions, a competitive ranking system, new missions, new enemy types, new locations, and extra missions and mini-games.

Developed by Kojima Productions, Death Stranding is an action survival game in which Sam Bridges must brave a world transformed by the mysterious Death Stranding.

The final game includes Norman Reedus, Mads Mikkelsen, Léa Seydoux and Lindsay Wagner.

It will be sold Sept. 24.