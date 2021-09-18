Nintendo 3DS sells 789 units in Japan Sept. 12 data

Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo 3DS ranked as the No. 5 hardware in Japan in the latest sales data from the territory.

Famitsu this week said the Nintendo 3DS sold 789 units between Sept. 6 and Sept. 12 to rank as the No. 5 game hardware for the week.

It sold 746 units to rank at No. 5 the week prior.

For Q1 ending June 30, Nintendo recorded a $1.09 billion operating profit, a decline of 17 percent amid lower sales of the Nintendo Switch console.

The company has sold 75.94 Nintendo 3DS units to date.