iPhone 13 pre-order shipments fall to Oct.

Pre-order shipments for Apple Inc.’s iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro fell back to Oct. at the Apple Store online division due to strong demand.

The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini held shipment dates between Oct. 8 and Oct. 13, while the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max held shipment dates between Oct. 19 and Oct. 26.

Customers can still opt to pick up most iPhone models in-store at launch on Sept. 24

Apple began U.S. pre-order sales at the Apple Store on Sept. 17 at 5 a.m. Prior to pre-order, customers were able to configure their purchase including phone model, carrier, and accessories.

The iPhone 13 will include a reengineered True Depth Camera that is 20 percent smaller to offer added screen real estate. The display itself is 23 percent brighter and peaks at 1200 nits.

It will be powered by the A15 Bionic. The 5nm chip includes a 6-core CPU with 2 high-performance cores and 4 high-efficiency cores, a 4-core GPU, and 16-core Neural Engine.

The camera setup includes two 12MP lenses with the 12MP Wide camera offering a f/1.6 aperture. New features include sensor-shift OIS and Cinematic Mode to automatically adjust focus from the foreground to background object.

Bigger batteries will offer battery life at 2.5 hours longer for iPhone 13 and 1.5 hours longer for iPhone 13 mini compared to the prior model.

The iPhone 13 128GB SKU will sell at $799 and the iPhone 13 mini 128GB SKU will sell at $699.

iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max models will include a 1000 nits display, ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate, all-new Wide, Telephoto, and Ultra Wide lenses, Macro Photography for 2cm distance magnification, Night Mode for all cameras, ProRes video, and 1.5 to 2.5 hours longer battery compared to iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max, respectively.

The iPhone 13 Pro 128GB SKU will sell at $999 and the iPhone 13 Pro 128GB will sell at $1099.