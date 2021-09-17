Madden NFL 22 tackles No. 1 sales at retail

NPD Group Inc. this week said EA Inc.’s Madden NFL 22 for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch, and the PC ranked as the top-selling video game software title in Aug.

For the month, Madden NFL 22 ranked as the No. 1 software title based on dollar sales.

Madden NFL 22 includes new Dynamic Gameday for real-world data to emulate player and team tendencies, coaching staff management, practice rep regulation, an enhanced season engine, and unified progression between Face of the Franchise and The Yard.