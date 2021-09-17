Ghosts of Tsushima: Director’s Cut No. 35 at UK retail

Gfk Chart-Track this week said Sony Corp.’s Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 ranked as a top-selling software in the latest retail data from the UK.

For the week ending Sept. 11, Ghosts of Tsushima: Director’s Cut ranked as the No. 35 title in the All Formats Chart.

It ranked at No. 13 the week prior.

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut includes the original game, all DLC, and a brand new adventure in which Jin travels to Iki. The new island will include new mini-games, new techniques, and new enemy types.

The final game supports 4K/targeted 60FPS graphics, haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, 3D audio for PS5, and save transfers from PS4 to PS5.