Battlefield 2042 to be sold in Nov.

EA Inc. this week said Battlefield 2042 for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S and the PC will be sold Nov. 19.

It was scheduled to be released Oct. 22.

Developer DICE cited the global pandemic, and the size and scope of the title for the delay.

The multiplayer title will include up to 128-player count per match, modes Conquest and Breakthrough, and large-scale battles with dynamic weather, environmental hazards and world events.

New mode Hazard Zone is a high-stakes, squad-based game type.

A total of 10 Specialists from Assault to Support can be customized with a unique Specialty and Trait. New loadout items include a wingsuit.

Final locations include South Korea, Singapore, India, Egypt, Qatar, and Antarctica.

EA Play members and pre-order customers will receive access to the Open Beta.

The PS4, Xbox One, and PC SKUs will sell at $59.99, and the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S SKUs will sell at $69.99. The Gold Edition will sell at $89.99 PC or $99.99 console, and the Ultimate Edition will sell at $109.99 PC or $119.99 console.