Xbox Cloud Gaming drops to Xbox App

Microsoft Corp. this week released Xbox Cloud Gaming to the Xbox App for Windows 10 PCs to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members.

Xbox Cloud Gaming allows Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members stream Cloud-enabled titles directly from the Xbox App.

In addition, Windows 10 PC owners to play games from their Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One console in the Xbox App with Xbox Remote Play.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate includes access to more than 100 games for console, PC and Android mobile devices, Xbox Game Studios titles the same day as release, member discounts and deals, and Xbox Live Gold at $14.99 per month.