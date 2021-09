Sony Corp. this week released the Sept. System Update to the PlayStation 5.

The Sept. System Update includes new UX Enhancements including Control Center customization and Enhanced Game Base, new Gaming and Social Experience Customizations, 3D Audio Support for Built-in TV Speakers, and M.2 SSD Storage Expansion support.

Finally, the PS Remote Play App and PS App can stream and play PS5 and PS4 titles using a mobile data connection in addition to Wi-Fi.