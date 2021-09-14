Cruis’n Blast drifts to Nintendo Switch

NOW LOADING…VIDEO GAMES AND TECHNOLOGY NEWS
September 14, 2021
Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week released Cruis’n Blast for the Nintendo Switch.
Cruis’n Blast is an arcade racer that includes nearly 30 tracks, 23 custom rides, and four player online multiplayer functionality.
It sells at $39.99.
