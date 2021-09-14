Apple previews new iPad, iPad mini

Apple Inc. this week previewed new iPad and iPad mini models to be sold next week.

The new standard iPad is powered by the A13 Bionic chip for 20 percent faster CPU, GPU, and Neural Engine. The 12MP Ultra Wide front camera will utilize Center Stage to track people in the frame. Center Stage will be compatible with apps including FaceTime, Zoom, and Tik Tok.

The iPad will ship with iPadOS 15. The 64GB SKU in Space Gray or Silver will be sold at $329 on Sept. 24.

The iPad mini will include an all-new design with 8.3-inch Liquid Retina Display at 500 nits, A15 Bionic chip for a 40 percent faster CPU and 80 percent faster GPU, Touch ID power button, 12MP Wide back camera with True Tone Flash, 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage, stereo sound in landscape mode and Apple Pencil 2nd Generation support.

It will be sold in Space Gray, Pink, Purple, and Starlight. The 64GB SKU will be sold at $499 on Sept. 24.