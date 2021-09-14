Apple previews iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro

Apple Inc. this week previewed the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro to be sold next week at global retail.

The iPhone 13 will include a reengineered True Depth Camera that is more narrow to offer added screen real estate. The display itself is 23 percent brighter at 1200 nits.

It will be powered by the A15 Bionic. The 5nm chip includes a 6-core CPU with 2 high-performance cores and 4 high-efficiency cores, a 4-core GPU, and 16-core Neural Engine.

The camera setup includes two 12MP lenses with the 12MP Wide camera offering a f/1.6 aperture. New features include Sensor-shift OIS and Cinematic Mode to automatically adjust focus from the foreground to background object.

Bigger batteries will offer battery life at 2.5 hours longer for iPhone 13 and 1.5 hours longer for iPhone 13 mini compared to the prior model.

The iPhone 13 128GB SKU will sell at $799 and the iPhone 13 mini 128GB SKU will sell at $699.

iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max models will include a 1000 nits display, ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate, all-new Wide, Telephoto, and Ultra Wide lenses, Macro Photography for 2cm distance magnification, Night Mode for all cameras, ProRes video, and 1.5 to 2.5 hours longer battery compared to iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max, respectively.

The iPhone 13 Pro 128GB SKU will sell at $999 and the iPhone 13 Pro 128GB will sell at $1099.

Pre-orders for all four iPhone 13 models begin Sept. 17. It will be sold Sept. 24.