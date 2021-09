Microsoft Corp. this week will release Aragami 2 to the Xbox Game Pass for Console and PC.

Developed by Lince Works, Aragami 2 is a third-person stealth title that includes a single player mode or co-op for up to three users.

The final game will include skill-based combat, stealth kills, non-lethal takedowns, and weapon and armor crafting.

It will be released Sept. 17.