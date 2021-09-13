Cruis’n Blast to drift Nintendo Switch this week

September 13, 2021

Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week will release Cruis’n Blast for the Nintendo Switch.

Cruis’n Blast is an arcade racer that will include nearly 30 tracks, 23 custom rides, and four player online multiplayer functionality.

It will be sold Sept. 14.


