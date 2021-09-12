PSN PS5, PS4 Games Under $15 Sale to conclude

Sony Corp. this week will conclude the Games Under $15 Sale for the PlayStation 5 and the PlayStation 4 at the PlayStation Network division.

The Games Under $15 Sale discounts select digital titles to under $15.

Discounted titles include Greedfall, Override 2: Super Mech League, Resident Evil 7, Code Vein, Resident Evil, MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE, Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise, Zombie Army Trilogy, Gauntlet: Slayer Edition, Dead Rising Triple Pack, MotoGP 20, Shining Resonance Refrain, TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2, and Hot Shots Tennis.

The sale ends Sept. 15.