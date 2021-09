Microsoft Corp. this week said it will release Football Manager 2022 to Xbox Game Pass for PC and Football Manager 2022 Xbox Edition to Xbox Game Pass Console.

Football Manager 2022 is a football simulation title to include pre-match preparation tactics and in-match decisions for complete control of a football club.

Football Manager 2022 Xbox Edition will include Xbox Cloud Gaming support and progress transfer between the Xbox Console and PC.

It will be released Nov. 9.