Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart PS5 No. 4 at UK retail

GfK Chart-Track this week said Sony Corp.’s Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart for the PlayStation 5 ranked as the top-selling software title in the latest retail data from the UK.

For the week ending Sept. 4, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart ranked as the No. 4 software title in the All Formats Chart.

It ranked at No. 12 the week prior.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is a new adventure in which Ratchet and Clank meet a new Lombax resistance fighter and must battle together to defeat the evil Dr. Nefarious.

New weapons include the Burst Pistol, Topiary Sprinkler and the Shatterbomb.

The physical Launch Edition includes early unlocks to the Carbonox armor and Pixelizer weapon at $69.99.

The Digital Deluxe Edition include sfive additional armor sets, 20 Raritanium, sticker pack, digital art book and digital soundtrack at $79.99.