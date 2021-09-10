Aliens: Fireteam Elite No. 12 at UK retail

GfK Chart-Track this week said Cold Iron Studios’ Aliens: Fireteam Elite for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and the PC ranked the top-selling software in the latest retail data from the UK.

For the week ending Sept. 4, Aliens: Fireteam Elite ranked as the No. 12 best-selling title in the All Formats Chart.

It ranked at No. 1 the week prior.

Aliens: Fireteam Elite is a third-person, three player co-op survival shooter based on the film Aliens.

The title takes place 23 years after the original Alien trilogy aboard the USS Endeavor.

The final game contains 20 enemy types including 11 different Xenomorphs. In addition, it will include five classes – Gunner, Demolisher, Technician, Doc and Recon.

It sells at $39.99.